In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka takes on No. 78 Dominik Koepfer.

With -225 odds, Lehecka is the favorite against Koepfer (+175) in this match.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Dominik Koepfer -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Lehecka took down Mitchell Krueger 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Koepfer defeated No. 416-ranked Strong Kirchheimer, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Lehecka has played 55 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Lehecka has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Koepfer is averaging 23.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.0% of those games.

Through nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Koepfer has averaged 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 47.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Koepfer have not played against each other.

