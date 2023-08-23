Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka takes on No. 78 Dominik Koepfer.
With -225 odds, Lehecka is the favorite against Koepfer (+175) in this match.
Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 23
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Jiri Lehecka
|Dominik Koepfer
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|56.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.5
Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Lehecka took down Mitchell Krueger 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Koepfer defeated No. 416-ranked Strong Kirchheimer, winning 6-3, 6-2.
- Lehecka has played 55 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Lehecka has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Koepfer is averaging 23.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.0% of those games.
- Through nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Koepfer has averaged 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 47.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Koepfer have not played against each other.
