In a match slated for Wednesday, Omni Kumar (No. 385 in rankings) will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 100) in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Against the underdog Kumar (+135), Cerundolo is favored (-175) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Match Information

  • Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 23
  • Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
  • Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
  • Court Surface: Hard

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 63.6% chance to win.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Omni Kumar
-175 Odds to Win Match +135
+1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2500
63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6%
5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8%
53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Trends and Insights

  • Cerundolo took down Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Kumar advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 55-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.
  • Cerundolo has played 30 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches).
  • In the past 12 months, Kumar has played seven total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set.
  • Kumar has averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.2% of those games.
  • Cerundolo and Kumar have not played each other since 2015.

