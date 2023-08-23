Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In a match slated for Wednesday, Omni Kumar (No. 385 in rankings) will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 100) in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.
Against the underdog Kumar (+135), Cerundolo is favored (-175) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 23
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|Omni Kumar
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Trends and Insights
- Cerundolo took down Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Kumar advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 55-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.
- Cerundolo has played 30 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Kumar has played seven total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set.
- Kumar has averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.2% of those games.
- Cerundolo and Kumar have not played each other since 2015.
