In a match slated for Wednesday, Omni Kumar (No. 385 in rankings) will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 100) in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Against the underdog Kumar (+135), Cerundolo is favored (-175) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 63.6% chance to win.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Omni Kumar -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Omni Kumar Trends and Insights

Cerundolo took down Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Kumar advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 55-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Cerundolo has played 30 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Kumar has played seven total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set.

Kumar has averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.2% of those games.

Cerundolo and Kumar have not played each other since 2015.

