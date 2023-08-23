Kyle Higashioka vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (.520 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .232 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 33 of 67 games this year (49.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.4%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this season (25 of 67), with more than one RBI six times (9.0%).
- He has scored in 17 of 67 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.222
|AVG
|.241
|.273
|OBP
|.272
|.478
|SLG
|.324
|11
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|16
|29/7
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (6-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
