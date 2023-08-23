Laslo Djere's Round of 16 matchup in the Winston-Salem Open versus Alex Michelsen is set for Wednesday, August 23.

Michelsen's match with Djere will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Laslo Djere vs. Alex Michelsen Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Djere vs. Michelsen Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Djere defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-3, 6-3.

In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Djere lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-3, 5-7 on August 12, in the qualification round 1.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Michelsen beat No. 59-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 7-6, 7-5.

Michelsen was eliminated in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Truist Atlanta Open) on July 25, when he went down 3-6, 3-6 to Maxime Cressy.

This is the first time that Djere and Michelsen have faced each other in the last five years.

Djere vs. Michelsen Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Alex Michelsen -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.