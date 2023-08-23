In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere takes on No. 133 Alex Michelsen.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Djere is the favorite (-125) against Michelsen (+100) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Laslo Djere vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Laslo Djere vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 55.6% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Alex Michelsen -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Laslo Djere vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

Djere is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 93-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Michelsen won 7-6, 7-5 against Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Djere has played 63 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Djere has played an average of 26.2 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Michelsen has played 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.1% of those games.

Michelsen has averaged 21.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Djere and Michelsen have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.