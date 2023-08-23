Luis Urías vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .178.
- Urias has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this year (40.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias has had an RBI in seven games this season (21.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
