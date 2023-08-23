On Wednesday, Marton Fucsovics (No. 58 in the world) faces Sebastian Korda (No. 33) in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

In the Round of 16, Korda is the favorite against Fucsovics, with -185 odds against the underdog's +140.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 64.9% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Korda +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +550 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Fucsovics beat Zhizhen Zhang 6-4, 6-2.

Korda will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 101-ranked Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Fucsovics has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Through 24 matches over the past year on hard courts, Fucsovics has played 26.2 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

Korda is averaging 26.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.0% of those games.

In 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, Korda has averaged 26.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 53.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fucsovics and Korda have not played against each other.

