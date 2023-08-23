No. 47-ranked Max Purcell will take on No. 25 Tallon Griekspoor in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 23.

Griekspoor is the favorite (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Purcell, who is +125.

Max Purcell vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 61.5% chance to win.

Max Purcell Tallon Griekspoor +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Max Purcell vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

Purcell is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Kuznetsov in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Griekspoor made it past Jack Draper 7-6 (retired) in the Round of 32.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Purcell has played 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.

On hard courts, Purcell has played 20 matches over the past year, totaling 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.1% of games.

In his 52 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor is averaging 25.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.8% of those games.

Griekspoor has played 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set while winning 49.5% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Purcell and Griekspoor have not met on the court.

