Oswald Peraza vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .143 with a double and eight walks.
- In eight of 19 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Peraza has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.125
|AVG
|.167
|.243
|OBP
|.355
|.125
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|6/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
