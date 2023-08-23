Pablo Reyes vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .320 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this year (23 of 39), with at least two hits 14 times (35.9%).
- He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven home a run in eight games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 15 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.366
|AVG
|.259
|.395
|OBP
|.310
|.493
|SLG
|.352
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|4/4
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
