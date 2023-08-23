Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others in the Houston Astros-Boston Red Sox matchup at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 123 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.344/.524 on the season.

Devers hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 126 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.357/.487 so far this year.

Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Urquidy Stats

Jose Urquidy (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In eight starts, Urquidy has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Urquidy Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 18 2.0 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 5.0 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 3.1 3 5 5 1 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 5.1 3 2 2 3 1 at Rays Apr. 24 2.2 7 6 6 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jose Urquidy's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 133 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.376/.527 on the season.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 124 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.357/.432 so far this season.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.