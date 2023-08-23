On Wednesday, Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16 in the world) meets Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 95) in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land.

Kudermetova is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Sorribes Tormo, who is +190.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Veronika Kudermetova +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +650 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

In her most recent match at the Tennis in the Land, Sorribes Tormo advanced past Katerina Siniakova via walkover.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Kudermetova took home the victory against No. 71-ranked Nadia Podoroska, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Sorribes Tormo has played 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 18.8 games per match.

Through six matches over the past year on hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has played 20.8 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

In the past 12 months, Kudermetova has competed in 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.3% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Kudermetova has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Kudermetova have matched up in the last five years.

