The Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land will see Sloane Stephens and Mirra Andreeva square off at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Wednesday, August 23.

Sloane Stephens vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stephens vs. Andreeva Matchup Info

Stephens is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 50-ranked Lauren Davis in Monday's Round of 32.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Stephens' most recent tournament, she was beaten 5-7, 3-6 by No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova on August 17 in the round of 16 round.

Andreeva eliminated Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Ladies Open Lausanne) on July 26, Andreeva was defeated by No. 155-ranked Anna Bondar 6-7, 3-6.

Stephens and Andreeva haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Stephens vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Mirra Andreeva +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +450 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

