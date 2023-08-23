Sloane Stephens vs. Mirra Andreeva: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Tennis in the Land
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land will see Sloane Stephens and Mirra Andreeva square off at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Wednesday, August 23.
Tune in to watch Stephens and Andreeva on ESPN.
Sloane Stephens vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Stephens vs. Andreeva Matchup Info
- Stephens is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 50-ranked Lauren Davis in Monday's Round of 32.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Stephens' most recent tournament, she was beaten 5-7, 3-6 by No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova on August 17 in the round of 16 round.
- Andreeva eliminated Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- In the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Ladies Open Lausanne) on July 26, Andreeva was defeated by No. 155-ranked Anna Bondar 6-7, 3-6.
- Stephens and Andreeva haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Stephens vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities
|Sloane Stephens
|Mirra Andreeva
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-140
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|58.3%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|48.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.9
