In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on Wednesday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 38) faces Mirra Andreeva (No. 67).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Stephens (+125), Andreeva is favored to win with -160 odds.

Sloane Stephens vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 23

Wednesday, August 23 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 61.5% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Mirra Andreeva +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +450 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Sloane Stephens vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Stephens took down Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Andreeva came out on top 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 versus Tamara Korpatsch in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), Stephens has played 21.0 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

Stephens has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.

Andreeva has played 20 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.5 games per match and winning 58.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Andreeva has played one match and averaged 31.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Stephens and Andreeva have played in the last five years.

