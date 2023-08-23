Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .191 with four doubles and three walks.
- Story has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
- Story has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.368
|AVG
|.071
|.400
|OBP
|.133
|.579
|SLG
|.071
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.