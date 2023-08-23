Triston Casas, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 37th in slugging.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this year (63 of 110), with multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).

He has homered in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 110), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .260 AVG .241 .385 OBP .321 .473 SLG .476 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 25 46/35 K/BB 60/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings