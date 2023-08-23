Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-65) and Washington Nationals (58-68) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 23.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA).

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 40, or 54.8%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 28-14, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 524 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).

Yankees Schedule