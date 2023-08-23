How to Watch the Yankees vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
MacKenzie Gore gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals looking to slow down Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are seventh in MLB play with 169 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .398.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (524 total).
- The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.254).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino (2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Severino has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
