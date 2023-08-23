The New York Yankees (60-65) will rely on Gleyber Torres when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (58-68) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (2-8, 7.98 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.38 ERA)

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 73 times and won 40, or 54.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have a record of 28-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Yankees did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (44.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 41-49 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

