The New York Yankees (60-65) will look to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Nationals (58-68) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA).

Yankees vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (2-8, 7.98 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.38 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees will send Severino (2-8) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 7.98, a 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.877.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 14 starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 123 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .254 batting average against him.

Gore has registered eight quality starts this season.

Gore is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

