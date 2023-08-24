Aaron Judge vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit three homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Nationals.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 29.2% of his games in 2023 (21 of 72), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (40.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (20.8%).
- He has scored in 56.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.3%.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.218
|AVG
|.358
|.331
|OBP
|.496
|.514
|SLG
|.817
|16
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|26
|53/25
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 50th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
