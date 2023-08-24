The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit three homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Nationals.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Judge has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 29.2% of his games in 2023 (21 of 72), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Judge has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (40.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (20.8%).
  • He has scored in 56.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.3%.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 32
.218 AVG .358
.331 OBP .496
.514 SLG .817
16 XBH 22
13 HR 14
28 RBI 26
53/25 K/BB 33/31
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 50th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
