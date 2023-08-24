The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit three homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Nationals.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in 29.2% of his games in 2023 (21 of 72), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (40.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (20.8%).

He has scored in 56.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.3%.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .218 AVG .358 .331 OBP .496 .514 SLG .817 16 XBH 22 13 HR 14 28 RBI 26 53/25 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings