A spot in the tournament semifinals is up for grabs on Thursday, August 24, when Borna Coric takes to the court to play Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The Coric-Cerundolo matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Coric vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

By defeating No. 94-ranked Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Wednesday, Coric advanced to the quarterfinals.

Coric was eliminated by Hubert Hurkacz (7-5, 3-6, 3-6) on August 16 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo clinched a victory against No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Cerundolo was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Generali Open) on August 1, when he lost 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 to Arthur Rinderknech.

This is the first time that Coric and Cerundolo have matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Today's Winston-Salem Open

Coric vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Juan Manuel Cerundolo -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 62.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.8

