Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
Borna Coric (No. 29 ranking) will meet Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 100) in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on Thursday, August 24.
In this Quarterfinal matchup, Coric is the favorite (-450) against Cerundolo (+320) .
Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Borna Coric
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+250
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|28.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|62.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.8
Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Coric took down No. 94-ranked Michael Mmoh, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo clinched a victory against No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, winning 7-5, 6-3.
- Coric has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Coric has played 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.8% of them.
- Cerundolo has averaged 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 30 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.
- Coric and Cerundolo have not matched up against each other since 2015.
