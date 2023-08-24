Borna Coric (No. 29 ranking) will meet Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 100) in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on Thursday, August 24.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Coric is the favorite (-450) against Cerundolo (+320) .

Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has an 81.8% chance to win.

Borna Coric Juan Manuel Cerundolo -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 62.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.8

Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Coric took down No. 94-ranked Michael Mmoh, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo clinched a victory against No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Coric has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Coric has played 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.8% of them.

Cerundolo has averaged 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 30 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Coric and Cerundolo have not matched up against each other since 2015.

