With only three rounds left in the Tennis in the Land, Caroline Garcia (No. 7) and Lin Zhu (No. 48) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Zhu attempts to take down Garcia.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Garcia vs. Zhu Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Garcia beat No. 58-ranked Peyton Stearns, 7-6, 6-3.

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Garcia lost in the round of 32 to No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 on August 15.

Zhu came out on top 6-4, 6-1 against Julia Grabher in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In the round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 14, Zhu was taken down by No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 5-7.

This is the first time that Garcia and Zhu have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Garcia vs. Zhu Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Garcia Lin Zhu -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.