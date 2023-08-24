Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
Caroline Garcia will meet Lin Zhu in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.
Garcia is getting -225 odds to secure a win versus Zhu (+170).
Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Caroline Garcia
|Lin Zhu
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+275
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 58-ranked Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday, Garcia advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Zhu defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- In her 58 matches over the past year across all court types, Garcia has played an average of 23.5 games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.
- Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.
- On hard courts, Zhu has played 35 matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- This is the first time that Garcia and Zhu have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
