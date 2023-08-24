Caroline Garcia will meet Lin Zhu in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.

Garcia is getting -225 odds to secure a win versus Zhu (+170).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

  • Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Thursday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 69.2% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Lin Zhu
-225 Odds to Win Match +170
+275 Odds to Win Tournament +1400
69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0%
26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7%
56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 58-ranked Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday, Garcia advanced to the quarterfinals.
  • Zhu defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
  • In her 58 matches over the past year across all court types, Garcia has played an average of 23.5 games.
  • On hard courts, Garcia has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.
  • Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.
  • On hard courts, Zhu has played 35 matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Garcia and Zhu have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.