Caroline Garcia will meet Lin Zhu in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.

Garcia is getting -225 odds to secure a win versus Zhu (+170).

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 69.2% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Lin Zhu -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 58-ranked Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday, Garcia advanced to the quarterfinals.

Zhu defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In her 58 matches over the past year across all court types, Garcia has played an average of 23.5 games.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Zhu has played 35 matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Garcia and Zhu have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

