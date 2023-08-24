Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- batting .241 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .243.
- In 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%) Wong has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).
- In 36 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.203
|.329
|OBP
|.260
|.456
|SLG
|.343
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|48/8
|K/BB
|59/10
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- France will aim to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.75, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
