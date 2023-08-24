DJ LeMahieu vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .239.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.0% of his games this season, LeMahieu has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 33 of 104 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.250
|AVG
|.225
|.336
|OBP
|.292
|.420
|SLG
|.312
|19
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|9
|54/23
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin (8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 50th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
