With only three rounds remaining in the Tennis in the Land, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22) and Xinyu Wang (No. 56) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.

You can see as Alexandrova tries to take down Wang on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Xinyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alexandrova vs. Wang Matchup Info

Alexandrova took down Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Alexandrova was defeated in the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 0-6, 2-6 by No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea on August 15.

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Wang took down No. 35-ranked Jasmine Paolini, winning 6-4, 6-3.

In her most recent tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) on July 31, Wang matched up with Viktoria Kuzmova in the round of 32 and was eliminated 6-3, 3-6, 6-7.

Alexandrova and Wang went head to head in the Round of 64 at the BNP Paribas Open on March 10, 2023. Wang won the match 6-2, 6-3.

In two total sets, Wang has the upper hand, earning the win in two of them, while Alexandrova has won zero.

Wang has gotten the better of Alexandrova in 17 total games between them, winning 12 games (70.6%) against Alexandrova's five.

How to Watch Thursday's Tennis in the Land

Alexandrova vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Xinyu Wang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.