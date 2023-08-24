In the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals on Thursday, Ekaterina Alexandrova takes on Xinyu Wang.

Alexandrova is the favorite (-200) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wang, who is +155.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 66.7% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Xinyu Wang -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Alexandrova defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6, 6-3.

Wang took home the win 6-4, 6-3 versus Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Through 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alexandrova has played 21.5 games per match and won 54.8% of them.

Alexandrova has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Wang has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

Through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wang has averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.

On March 10, 2023, Alexandrova and Wang matched up in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Wang took home the win 6-2, 6-3.

In two total sets against each other, Wang has taken two, while Alexandrova has claimed zero.

Wang has the edge in 17 total games versus Alexandrova, taking 12 of them.

Wang and Alexandrova have played one time, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.