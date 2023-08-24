The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 125 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .434. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
  • Torres has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this year (89 of 124), with multiple hits 32 times (25.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.6% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 41.1% of his games this year (51 of 124), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 55
.270 AVG .259
.348 OBP .313
.480 SLG .384
24 XBH 16
14 HR 5
31 RBI 19
41/30 K/BB 34/18
7 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.92 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin (8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 50th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
