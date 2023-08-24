With only three rounds remaining in the Winston-Salem Open, Jiri Lehecka (No. 35) and Max Purcell (No. 47) will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.

Lehecka's matchup against Purcell can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jiri Lehecka vs. Max Purcell Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Lehecka vs. Purcell Matchup Info

Lehecka is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 78-ranked Dominik Koepfer in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Lehecka's previous tournament, he was beaten 6-7, 2-6 by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz on August 15 in the round of 64 round.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Purcell clinched a victory against No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, winning 7-6, 7-6.

In the quarterfinal of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 18, Purcell was beaten by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Lehecka and Purcell have matched up once in the past five years, during the qualifying round of the Australian Open, and Lehecka was the victor, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Lehecka and Purcell have played two sets, and Lehecka has won all of them.

Lehecka has gotten the better of Purcell in 26 total games between them, winning 14 games (53.8%) against Purcell's 12.

How to Watch Today's Winston-Salem Open

Lehecka vs. Purcell Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Lehecka Max Purcell -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +700 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.