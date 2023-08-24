In the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals on Thursday, Jiri Lehecka meets Max Purcell.

In the Quarterfinal, Lehecka is favored over Purcell, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 57.4% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Max Purcell -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +700 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Jiri Lehecka vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

Lehecka is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 78-ranked Dominik Koepfer in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Purcell took down No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Lehecka has played 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Lehecka has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell is averaging 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.4% of those games.

Purcell has played 20 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 54.1% of games.

Lehecka and Purcell have met once dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open qualifying round. Lehecka won that bout 7-6, 7-6.

In two total sets against each other, Lehecka has taken two, while Purcell has claimed zero.

Lehecka has the edge in 26 total games versus Purcell, claiming 14 of them.

Lehecka and Purcell have matched up one time, averaging 26.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

