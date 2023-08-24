On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .228.

In 33 of 68 games this year (48.5%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 18 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .213 AVG .241 .262 OBP .272 .457 SLG .324 11 XBH 5 6 HR 2 15 RBI 16 30/7 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

