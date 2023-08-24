Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Winston-Salem Open
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With only three rounds remaining in the Winston-Salem Open, Laslo Djere (No. 34) and Sebastian Baez (No. 42) will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.
You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Djere looks to hold off Baez.
Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Djere vs. Baez Matchup Info
- Djere is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Djere lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-3, 5-7 on August 12, in the qualification round 1.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Baez took home the victory against No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
- Baez was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, the Generali Open, as he advanced to the title match and took down No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1 on August 5.
- Djere and Baez have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, and Baez was the victor, winning 7-6, 6-4.
- Baez and Djere have matched up for two sets, and Baez has won them all.
- Baez and Djere have matched up for 23 games, and it's been Baez who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 13 of them. Djere has won 10 games.
Djere vs. Baez Odds and Probabilities
|Laslo Djere
|Sebastian Baez
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|53.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.4
