With only three rounds remaining in the Winston-Salem Open, Laslo Djere (No. 34) and Sebastian Baez (No. 42) will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24.

Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Djere vs. Baez Matchup Info

Djere is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Djere lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-3, 5-7 on August 12, in the qualification round 1.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Baez took home the victory against No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Baez was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, the Generali Open, as he advanced to the title match and took down No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1 on August 5.

Djere and Baez have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, and Baez was the victor, winning 7-6, 6-4.

Baez and Djere have matched up for two sets, and Baez has won them all.

Baez and Djere have matched up for 23 games, and it's been Baez who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 13 of them. Djere has won 10 games.

How to Watch Today's Winston-Salem Open

Djere vs. Baez Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Sebastian Baez -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

