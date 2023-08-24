On Thursday, Laslo Djere (No. 34 in the world) faces Sebastian Baez (No. 42) in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Djere has -155 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals over Baez (+120).

Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 60.8% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Sebastian Baez -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Djere defeated No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen, 6-4, 6-4.

Baez made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

In his 62 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Djere has played an average of 25.1 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Djere has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of games.

Baez is averaging 23.5 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.9% of those games.

Baez has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set while winning 43.0% of games.

On March 3, 2023, Djere and Baez met in the Chile Dove Men+Care Open quarterfinals. Baez secured the win 7-6, 6-4.

Baez and Djere have played two sets, and Baez has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Baez has the edge in 23 total games versus Djere, winning 13 of them.

Djere and Baez have matched up one time, averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

