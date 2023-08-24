Liberty vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 24
The Connecticut Sun (23-10) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.6, second) and the New York Liberty (25-7) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-6.5)
|163.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-5.5)
|163.5
|-250
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-5.5)
|-
|-230
|+175
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sun are 17-15-0 ATS this season.
- New York has an ATS record of 12-14 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 18 out of the Sun's 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.