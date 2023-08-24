The Connecticut Sun (23-10) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.6, second) and the New York Liberty (25-7) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun are 17-15-0 ATS this season.

New York has an ATS record of 12-14 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Connecticut has not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this year, 18 out of the Sun's 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

