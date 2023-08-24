The Connecticut Sun (23-10) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.6, second) and the New York Liberty (25-7) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-6.5) 163.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-5.5) 163.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-5.5) - -230 +175 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sun are 17-15-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has an ATS record of 12-14 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 18 out of the Sun's 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

