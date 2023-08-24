The Connecticut Sun (23-10) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Breanna Stewart (22.6, second) and the New York Liberty (25-7) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

New York puts up 9.3 more points per game (88.0) than Connecticut gives up (78.7).

New York is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Connecticut allows to opponents.

In games the Liberty shoot better than 42.9% from the field, they are 19-3 overall.

New York is knocking down 37.9% of its three-point shots this season, 6.6% higher than the 31.3% Connecticut allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 22-3 when they shoot better than 31.3% from distance.

New York averages 38 rebounds a contest, 4.4 more rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 86.5 points a contest compared to the 88.0 they've averaged this season.

The past 10 games have seen New York allow 4.4 fewer points per game (76.0) than its season-long average (80.4).

While the Liberty are connecting on more threes per game over their past 10 contests (12.0 per game) in comparison to their season-long average (11.2), they are doing so while shooting a lower percentage (37.2% from deep over the last 10, 37.9% on the season).

Liberty Injuries