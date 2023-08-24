Luis Urías vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .178 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in 13 of 32 games this year (40.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.4%).
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (21.9%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.200
|AVG
|.300
|.286
|OBP
|.533
|.240
|SLG
|.900
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|8
|7/3
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- France looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
