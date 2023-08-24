Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (25-7) into a road game against the Connecticut Sun (23-10) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

New York enters this contest after an 85-63 win over Phoenix. The Liberty's leading scorer was Betnijah Laney, who finished with 22 points and two steals. With a final score of 68-64, Connecticut defeated Washington the last time out. Alyssa Thomas led the team (22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL, 62.5 FG%).

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-250 to win)

Liberty (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+195 to win)

Sun (+195 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-6.5)

Liberty (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Liberty Season Stats

In terms of points, the Liberty are thriving at both ends of the court, as they rank second-best in the league in points scored (88 per game) and third-best in points allowed (80.4 per contest).

New York has been getting things done when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38) and third-best in rebounds allowed per contest (33.5).

With 24.2 assists per game, the Liberty are best in the league in the category.

New York ranks eighth in the WNBA at 13.8 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Liberty have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (11.2) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.9%).

This season, New York is ceding 7.3 treys per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 33.9% (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 89.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 86.5 per game. Defensively, they are worse in home games, where they allow 81.4 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to score 79.4 per game.

New York rebounds better on the road than at home (38 RPG on the road, 37.9 RPG at home), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (33.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Liberty average 1.2 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (24.8 at home, 23.6 on the road). So far in 2023, New York has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (13.9 turnovers per game at home versus 13.8 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.1 per game at home versus 11.6 on the road).

The Liberty make 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (10.8). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (39.2% in home games compared to 36.7% on the road).

This year, New York averages 7.7 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 6.9 on the road (while conceding 33.6% shooting from distance in home games compared to 34.2% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite 28 total times this season. They've gone 23-5 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Liberty have a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

New York's record against the spread is 14-17-0.

New York's ATS record as 6.5-point favorites or more is 12-14.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 71.4%.

