Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 146 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 621.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (9-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Justin Verlander 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy

