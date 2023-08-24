How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Red Sox Player Props
|Astros vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 146 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 621.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.
- The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (9-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- In 21 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|L 9-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Bobby Miller
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Justin Verlander
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.