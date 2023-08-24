Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (72-56) will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, August 24. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-125). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 88 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 48-30 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (52.4%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 23 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Connor Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

