Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Winston-Salem Open
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The quarterfinals at the Winston-Salem Open will feature Richard Gasquet and Sebastian Korda playing for a ticket to the semifinals on Thursday, August 24 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Gasquet attempts to take down Korda.
Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Gasquet vs. Korda Matchup Info
- By beating No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, Gasquet advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Gasquet was beaten by Adrian Mannarino (4-6, 3-6) on August 13 in the round of 64 of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Korda eliminated Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Korda's most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 16-ranked Borna Coric in the round of 64 on August 14 and was defeated 6-7, 4-6.
- Gasquet and Korda have squared off one time in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the French Open, and Korda was victorious, winning 7-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- Korda and Gasquet have matched up for three sets, and Korda has come out on top in all of them.
- Korda and Gasquet have matched up for 31 games, and it's been Korda who has taken the upper hand, claiming 19 of them. Gasquet has won 12 games.
