The quarterfinals at the Winston-Salem Open will feature Richard Gasquet and Sebastian Korda playing for a ticket to the semifinals on Thursday, August 24 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Gasquet attempts to take down Korda.

Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Gasquet vs. Korda Matchup Info