On Thursday, Richard Gasquet (No. 57 in the world) meets Sebastian Korda (No. 33) in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

With -350 odds, Korda is the favorite against Gasquet (+240) in this match.

Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 77.8% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Sebastian Korda +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, Gasquet advanced to the quarterfinals.

Korda advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 58-ranked Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Through 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Gasquet has played an average of 24.3 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Korda has averaged 26.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.0% of the games.

Korda is averaging 26.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On May 25, 2022, Gasquet and Korda played in the French Open Round of 64. Korda came out on top 7-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Korda and Gasquet have matched up in three total sets, with Korda clinching three of them and Gasquet zero.

Korda and Gasquet have squared off in 31 total games, with Korda taking 19 and Gasquet securing 12.

Gasquet and Korda have matched up one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

