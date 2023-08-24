In the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land on Thursday, Sara Sorribes Tormo, the No. 95-ranked player, and Sloane Stephens, the No. 38-ranked player, will be battling it out for a crack at the tournament semifinals.

Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stephens vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info

Stephens is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 67-ranked Mirra Andreeva in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Stephens went down in the round of 16 to No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 3-6 on August 17.

Sorribes Tormo reached the quarterfinals by defeating No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday.

In the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Sorribes Tormo was taken down by No. 61-ranked Yulia Putintseva 6-7, 5-7.

This is the first time that Stephens and Sorribes Tormo have matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Today's Tennis in the Land

Stephens vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Sara Sorribes Tormo -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +700 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

