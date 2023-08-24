Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Tennis in the Land
In the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land on Thursday, Sara Sorribes Tormo, the No. 95-ranked player, and Sloane Stephens, the No. 38-ranked player, will be battling it out for a crack at the tournament semifinals.
Check out the Stephens-Sorribes Tormo match on ESPN.
Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Stephens vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info
- Stephens is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 67-ranked Mirra Andreeva in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Stephens went down in the round of 16 to No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 3-6 on August 17.
- Sorribes Tormo reached the quarterfinals by defeating No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday.
- In the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Sorribes Tormo was taken down by No. 61-ranked Yulia Putintseva 6-7, 5-7.
- This is the first time that Stephens and Sorribes Tormo have matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Today's Tennis in the Land
- Xinyu Wang vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Lin Zhu vs Caroline Garcia
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Tatjana Maria
Stephens vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities
|Sloane Stephens
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|51
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49
