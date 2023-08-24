On Thursday, Sloane Stephens (No. 38 in the world) meets Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 95) in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Stephens is favored (-155) versus Sorribes Tormo (+120) .

Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Sara Sorribes Tormo -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +700 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 67-ranked Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday, Stephens reached the quarterfinals.

Sorribes Tormo won 6-4, 6-1 against Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Stephens has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

Stephens has played 20.3 games per match in her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Sorribes Tormo has played 22 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 18.3 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

In six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has averaged 19.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 54.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Stephens and Sorribes Tormo have not met on the court.

