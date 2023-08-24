Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
On Thursday, Sloane Stephens (No. 38 in the world) meets Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 95) in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land.
In this Quarterfinal matchup, Stephens is favored (-155) versus Sorribes Tormo (+120) .
Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Sloane Stephens
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|51
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49
Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 67-ranked Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday, Stephens reached the quarterfinals.
- Sorribes Tormo won 6-4, 6-1 against Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Stephens has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.
- Stephens has played 20.3 games per match in her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Sorribes Tormo has played 22 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 18.3 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.
- In six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has averaged 19.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 54.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Stephens and Sorribes Tormo have not met on the court.
