Tatjana Maria vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Tennis in the Land
In the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land on Thursday, Leylah Annie Fernandez, the No. 72-ranked player, and Tatjana Maria, the No. 49-ranked player, will be battling it out for a chance at the tournament semifinals.
Tune in on ESPN as Maria attempts to take down Fernandez.
Tatjana Maria vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Maria vs. Fernandez Matchup Info
- Maria made it past Anhelina Kalinina - (retired) in the .
- In the the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Maria's most recent tournament, she was beaten in the semifinals 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 153-ranked Laura Siegemund on July 29.
- In her most recent scheduled match, Fernandez was handed a walkover win over Clara Tauson at the Tennis in the Land.
- In the qualification round 1 of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Fernandez was eliminated by No. 54-ranked Emma Navarro 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Maria and Fernandez have competed against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Thursday's Tennis in the Land
Maria vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities
|Tatjana Maria
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|44.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.1
