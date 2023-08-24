In the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land on Thursday, Leylah Annie Fernandez, the No. 72-ranked player, and Tatjana Maria, the No. 49-ranked player, will be battling it out for a chance at the tournament semifinals.

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Thursday, August 24

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Maria vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

Maria made it past Anhelina Kalinina - (retired) in the .

In the the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Maria's most recent tournament, she was beaten in the semifinals 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 153-ranked Laura Siegemund on July 29.

In her most recent scheduled match, Fernandez was handed a walkover win over Clara Tauson at the Tennis in the Land.

In the qualification round 1 of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Fernandez was eliminated by No. 54-ranked Emma Navarro 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

This is the first time that Maria and Fernandez have competed against each other in the last five years.

Maria vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities

Tatjana Maria Leylah Annie Fernandez +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +500 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

