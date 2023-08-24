In the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land on Thursday, Tatjana Maria (ranked No. 49) faces Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 72).

In the Quarterfinal, Fernandez is favored over Maria, with -225 odds against the underdog's +170.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tatjana Maria vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, August 24

Thursday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tatjana Maria vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 69.2% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Leylah Annie Fernandez +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +500 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Tatjana Maria vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Maria advanced past Anhelina Kalinina - (retired) on Wednesday, securing a berth in the quarterfinals.

Fernandez advanced past Clara Tauson 6-0 (retired) on Tuesday, making the quarterfinals.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Maria has played 21.4 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Maria has played an average of 20.6 games.

Fernandez has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 52.5% of those games.

Fernandez has averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Maria and Fernandez have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.