Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .212 with five doubles and three walks.
- Story has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Story has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.368
|AVG
|.121
|.400
|OBP
|.171
|.579
|SLG
|.152
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- France tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.75 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.