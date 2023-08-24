The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .212 with five doubles and three walks.

Story has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Story has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .368 AVG .121 .400 OBP .171 .579 SLG .152 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings