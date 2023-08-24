Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees square off against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 41-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, New York has a record of 21-8 (72.4%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-62-5).

The Yankees have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-32 25-33 27-18 34-47 47-56 14-9

