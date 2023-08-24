How to Watch the Yankees vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Joey Meneses and Anthony Volpe will hit the field when the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees meet on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Nationals Player Props
|Yankees vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh-best in MLB play with 173 total home runs.
- New York ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .400.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- New York has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (533 total runs).
- The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.248).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael King (3-5) makes the start for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-1
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Tarik Skubal
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.